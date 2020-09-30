Global  
 

‘Very good’: Roy Keane gives verdict on new Liverpool FC signing

The Sport Review Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Roy Keane says Diogo Jota will provide Jurgen Klopp with a different option in the Liverpool FC team. The Portugal international scored on his Liverpool FC debut with a goal in the 88th minute of Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night. Jota replaced Sadio Mane with 12 minutes to go […]
