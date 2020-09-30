‘Very good’: Roy Keane gives verdict on new Liverpool FC signing

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile



Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Jurgen Klopp vs Roy Keane: Liverpool boss takes on Manchester United legend over ‘sloppy’ comment after Arsenal win Jurgen Klopp took Roy Keane to task after Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield. The Reds ended the 100% start made by Mikel Arteta’s men thanks to goals...

talkSPORT 1 day ago





Tweets about this