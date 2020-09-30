Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wan-trick pony or next great full-back? Wan-Bissaka giving Man Utd food for thought

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
It’s fair to say not many viewers think Manchester United deserved to beat Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.  Aside from Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty after the initial full-time whistle, the Red Devils were largely outplayed and outfought by Brighton, who hit the woodwork a record five times and still contrived to lose 3-2.  […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teen becomes local hero cleaning dirty road signs and cutting back overgrown hedges [Video]

Teen becomes local hero cleaning dirty road signs and cutting back overgrown hedges

A teenage boy annoyed by road signs left dirty and hedges overgrown during lockdown has become a local hero after going on a mission to clean them all up. Joseph Beer, 15, noticed dozens of neglected..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Elephant uses his trunk as a hose to chase baby elephant away from watering hole [Video]

Elephant uses his trunk as a hose to chase baby elephant away from watering hole

The African elephant is the largest and heaviest terrestrial mammal in the world. They are extremely intelligent and incredibly powerful animals that alter their surroundings to the benefit and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this