Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ross Barkley: Aston Villa sign Chelsea midfielder on loan for remainder of 2020/21 season

talkSPORT Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Ross Barkley has completed a season-long loan move to Aston Villa, the Premier League club have confirmed. Just hours after being among the substitutes as Chelsea were defeated by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, Barkley heads to Villa Park on a temporary basis for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign. Morning, Villans. 😉 Welcome to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Villa eye Barkley or Loftus-Cheek [Video]

Villa eye Barkley or Loftus-Cheek

Rob Dorsett brings us up to date with Aston Villa's search for a new midfielder as they eye Ross Barkley or Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published
'Barkley can take pressure off Grealish' [Video]

'Barkley can take pressure off Grealish'

The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Aston Villa's loan move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley and how it can aid Villa captain Jack Grealish.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published
Saquon Barkley Out For Season With Torn ACL [Video]

Saquon Barkley Out For Season With Torn ACL

The New York Giants announced Monday that running back Saquon Barkley is out for the remainder of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. CBS2's Otis..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Ross Barkley: Aston Villa sign Chelsea midfielder on season-long loan

 Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
BBC Sport

Aston Villa sign Barkley from Chelsea on season-long loan

 Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
BBC News

Ross Barkley joins Aston Villa on season-long loan from Chelsea

 Aston Villa have announced the signing of Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this