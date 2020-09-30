Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: Kawhi could have saved Doc Rivers from being fired, and he didn't | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Kawhi could have saved Doc Rivers from being fired, and he didn't | UNDISPUTEDAccording to reports, Doc Rivers and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had several lengthy phone conversations following their Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Ballmer also spoke with several players, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, about moving on from Rivers. The report said the players’ opinions did not sway Ballmer and it was his decision in the end to move on from Doc as the Clippers head coach. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Ballmer's decision.
