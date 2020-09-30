Global  
 

Liverpool in ‘one horse race’ for Premier League title but ‘strong’ Tottenham will be a surprise, claims Harry Redknapp

Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Harry Redknapp has told talkSPORT he ‘doesn’t see anyone challenging Liverpool’ from the Premier League title… but has tipped Tottenham to be a surprise package this season. Spurs made it past Chelsea to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night with a penalty shoot-out win over their London rivals, in a game that showed their […]
News video: Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record 02:25

 Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.

