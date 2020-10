Juan Mata proves worth to Solskjaer and stakes claim for Premier League role Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Brighton 0 Manchester United 3: Juan Mata ran the show as Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay also scored to secure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals Brighton 0 Manchester United 3: Juan Mata ran the show as Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay also scored to secure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star RT @DailyStar_Sport: Brighton 0 Man Utd 3: Juan Mata proves worth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and stakes claim for Premier League role | @pbspo… 10 minutes ago Brighton News 365 Daily Star: Juan Mata proves worth to Solskjaer and stakes claim for Premier League role https://t.co/xKTWz5PKox… https://t.co/TnIlGPzDR0 10 minutes ago Daily Star Sport Brighton 0 Man Utd 3: Juan Mata proves worth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and stakes claim for Premier League role |… https://t.co/MZtkFrqJBv 11 minutes ago