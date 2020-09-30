Burnley 0-3 Manchester City: Torres on target as Sterling bags brace Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Manchester City bounced back from their Premier League humbling by Leicester City with a 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Burnley, with Raheem Sterling scoring twice and Ferran Torres netting his first goal for the club. A 5-2 home reverse on Sunday left Pep Guardiola's men in need of a result and a performance to steady their burgeoning


