Burnley 0-3 Manchester City: Torres on target as Sterling bags brace

Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Manchester City bounced back from their Premier League humbling by Leicester City with a 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Burnley, with Raheem Sterling scoring twice and Ferran Torres netting his first goal for the club. A 5-2 home reverse on Sunday left Pep Guardiola’s men in need of a result and a performance to steady their burgeoning […]
Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss [Video]

Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

