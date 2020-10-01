Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europa League group stage draw: Date and start time, how to watch and confirmed Pots for Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham and Celtic

talkSPORT Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The draw for the Europa League group stage will be completed this week as the tournament gears up to get underway again. Arsenal and Leicester will be flying the flag for the Premier League this season while Tottenham will be looking to join them by getting through their qualifying round tonight. Celtic and Rangers are […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: League of Legends Worlds 2020: How to watch, what to know and who to cheer for

League of Legends Worlds 2020: How to watch, what to know and who to cheer for 00:53

 League of Legends is the biggest esport in the world and its seasonal tournament, Worlds 2020, is live now.The 2020 League of Legend World Championship is the grand culmination of the 2020 League Championship Series.24 teams from all over the world will compete in Shanghai starting from the Play-In...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup [Video]

Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup

Tottenham boss says fixture pile up and threat of injuries means he has to pick one competition

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:31Published
Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory [Video]

Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory

Jose Mourinho revealed how Tottenham were forced to move the goalposts aheadof their Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija. Spurs needed goals fromSon Heung-min and Harry Kane in the final 20..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this