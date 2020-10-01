Europa League group stage draw: Date and start time, how to watch and confirmed Pots for Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham and Celtic
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () The draw for the Europa League group stage will be completed this week as the tournament gears up to get underway again. Arsenal and Leicester will be flying the flag for the Premier League this season while Tottenham will be looking to join them by getting through their qualifying round tonight. Celtic and Rangers are […]
League of Legends is the biggest esport in the world and its seasonal tournament, Worlds 2020, is live now.The 2020 League of Legend World Championship is the grand culmination of the 2020 League Championship Series.24 teams from all over the world will compete in Shanghai starting from the Play-In...