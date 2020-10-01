Global  
 

Champions League draw LIVE: Man United draw PSG in group stage while Messi faces Ronaldo – Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City handed good ties

talkSPORT Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The 2020/21 Champions League group stage draw was conducted on Thursday. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are flying the flag for the Premier League this season and now know who they will face. Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland, while Manchester United face last season’s runners-up Paris St Germain as well […]
