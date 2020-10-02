|
Newcastle United eye Norwich City centre-back Ben Godfrey
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in signing Ben Godfrey from Norwich City in the summer transfer window. The Magpies have reportedly join Premier League rivals Everton and Fulham in the race for the 22-year-old central defender, who is playing in the Championship this season after his club Norwich got […]
