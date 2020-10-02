Global  
 

Newcastle United eye Norwich City centre-back Ben Godfrey

SoccerNews.com Friday, 2 October 2020
According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in signing Ben Godfrey from Norwich City in the summer transfer window. The Magpies have reportedly join Premier League rivals Everton and Fulham in the race for the 22-year-old central defender, who is playing in the Championship this season after his club Norwich got […]
Imagine him & Lascelles: Newcastle eye move for "aggressive" titan Rio Ferdinand loves - opinion

 Newcastle can get a perfect centre-back partner for Jamaal Lascelles in Norwich's Ben Godfrey, who is attracting interest from Premier League rivals Everton.
Football FanCast


