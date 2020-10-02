Global  
 

Milan handed Celtic test in Europa League after Pioli´s play-off relief

SoccerNews.com Friday, 2 October 2020
AC Milan must navigate a tricky route through the Europa League group stage after surviving a dramatic play-off. Stefano Pioli’s team will face Celtic, a team they have frequently battled with in the Champions League, along with Sparta Prague and French club Lille in Group H. Milan looked like being eliminated on Thursday until a last-ditch […]
