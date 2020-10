You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rashad Jennings on Cowboys' success possibly in Zeke's hands, Patriots-Chiefs matchup | THE HERD



Rashad Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the key to the success of the Dallas Cowboys, the week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots & the Kansas City Chiefs & more. Rashad feels Cam has.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:27 Published 1 day ago Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd's picks for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL Season | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd makes his five best pro football picks for this week's action in the NFL. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:05 Published 1 day ago Colin Cowherd: If the passing game is the Cowboys' vision, Mike McCarthy needs an optometrist | THE HERD



It Ezekiel Elliott the key to the Dallas Cowboys' offensive success? If so, Head Coach Mike McCarthy is grossly underusing the running back, preferring to keep Dak Prescott throwing 66% of the time... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:09 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this