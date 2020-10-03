Global  
 

Chelsea ‘plot last-minute hijack’ of Arsenal transfer as Thomas Partey emerges as Declan Rice alternative

Saturday, 3 October 2020
Chelsea are considering a last-minute hijack of Arsenal’s move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, reports claim. The Gunners are desperate to sign either Partey or Lyon’s Houssem Aouar before Monday’s 11pm deadline. However, the Guardian reports that Partey could join the Blues if they fail to land top-target Declan Rice from West Ham, while […]
News video: 'Arsenal expected to buy Partey for £45m'

'Arsenal expected to buy Partey for £45m' 02:48

 Arsenal are 'expected' to meet Thomas Partey's £45m release clause as they close in on a deal for the Atletico Madrid midfielder on Deadline Day.

