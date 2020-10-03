|
Chelsea ‘plot last-minute hijack’ of Arsenal transfer as Thomas Partey emerges as Declan Rice alternative
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Chelsea are considering a last-minute hijack of Arsenal’s move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, reports claim. The Gunners are desperate to sign either Partey or Lyon’s Houssem Aouar before Monday’s 11pm deadline. However, the Guardian reports that Partey could join the Blues if they fail to land top-target Declan Rice from West Ham, while […]
