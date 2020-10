NHL mock draft 2020 by Newsday's Colin Stephenson and Andrew Gross Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Rangers have the first overall pick, and while GM Jeff Gorton wouldn't say it, they will almost certainly select Alexis Lafreniere, a 6-1 left wing from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this