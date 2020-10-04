Global  
 

LAC row: India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12

IndiaTimes Sunday, 4 October 2020
India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, sources said on Sunday. ​​​"India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries. So far, the two sides have held six rounds of Corps Commander-level talks," the source said.
