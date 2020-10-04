LAC row: India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, sources said on Sunday. "India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries. So far, the two sides have held six rounds of Corps Commander-level talks," the source said.
Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria has said that there is no chance of China getting the better of India under any circumstances. Bhadauria said that IAF had made adequate deployment across all crucial operational locations and added that the IAF is fully prepared to handle any contingency. The IAF...
As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:27Published
The Corps commander-level talks began at around 12 noon in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and continued beyond... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News