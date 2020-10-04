Manchester United to sign TWO Uruguayans in one day as Red Devils trigger Facundo Pellistri’s release clause ahead of Edinson Cavani joining
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Manchester United look set to sign Facundo Pellistri on transfer deadline day having triggered the Penarol winger’s release clause. talkSPORT understands the Red Devils have activated the £10million clause in Pellistri’s contract and will hope to agree personal terms and have a medical completed before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline. Pellistri, 18, has emerged as one […]
