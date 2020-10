Duncan Castles claims Ousmane Dembele will join Man United on one condition Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Ousmane Dembele wants to move to Manchester United provided that the Red Devils are willing to offer him a long-term contract, according to Sunday Times reporter Duncan Castles. The France international was thought to be keen to remain at FC Barcelona despite reports linking Dembele with a move to the Premier League this summer. Dembele […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Dembele on loan to Man Utd makes sense'



Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United on loan makes sense for everyone, New York Times journalist Rory Smith explains why on the Transfer Talk podcast Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:07 Published 3 days ago Man Utd have 'cast their net wide'



Ousmane Dembele is one of four alternatives Manchester United are working on if they can't sign Jadon Sancho, as James Cooper reports. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:34 Published 4 days ago 10 Biggest Transfer Gambles This Summer!



This summer is set to see clubs think outside the box to rebuild their squads on the cheap - but that makes it one of the riskiest windows in years. On today’s 10, we cover Liverpool’s capture of.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 13:20 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this