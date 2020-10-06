'India, US will work for Indo- Pacific stability'

Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Tokyo, focusing on various aspects of bilateral ties and ways to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Jaishankar and Pompeo are in the Japanese capital to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended launch event of India-Japan report by FICCI via video-conferencing on September 18. He said, "India has a vision for Indo-Pacific, as indeed does..