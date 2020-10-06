Global  
 

Mesut Ozil offers to pay Gunnersaurus’ salary after Arsenal axe popular dinosaur mascot, club issue response

talkSPORT Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Gunnersaurus has been offered a lifeline by an unlikely source at Arsenal. The Gunners controversially decided to make the legendary mascot redundant as a cost-cutting measure. The big green dinosaur had been a permanent fixture at home games since 1993, but has been let go as the role is deemed no longer necessary. Jerry Quy, […]
News video: Arsenal axe gunnersaurus

Arsenal axe gunnersaurus 00:48

 video credit: @Gunnersaurus Arsenal have released their long-serving mascot ona free transfer as fans await news of fresh signings on deadline day.

