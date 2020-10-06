Global  
 

Skip Bayless reacts to Houston Texans firing Head Coach & GM Bill O'Brien | UNDISPUTED

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Skip Bayless reacts to Houston Texans firing Head Coach & GM Bill O'Brien | UNDISPUTEDThe Houston Texans fired head coach & general manager Bill O’Brien yesterday after their 0-and-4 start to the season. O’Brien, who’s been with the club since 2014, had won 4 division titles but never advanced to the AFC Championship game. O’Brien’s moves as GM have also raised eyebrows, including trading away Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins in the past year. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Texans decision to fire O'Brien.
