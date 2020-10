You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Penguins Bring Back Kasperi Kapanen, Send 2020 First Round Draft Pick To Toronto



Forward Kasperi Kapanen is heading back to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was drafted by the team in 2014 and later traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the deal that brought Phil Kessel to.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:31 Published on August 25, 2020

Tweets about this