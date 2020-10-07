Global  
 

One News Page

BT Sport pundit claims Harry Maguire shouldn’t be Man United captain

The Sport Review Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Robbie Savage believes Harry Maguire isn’t the right choice for the Manchester United captaincy. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed Maguire as the new club captain following his £80m move to Old Trafford from Leicester City in the 2019 summer transfer window. However, Maguire has endured a difficult start to his second season at […]
