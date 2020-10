News24.com | Maguire out, Fernandes to captain Man Utd against PSG Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Harry Maguire did not travel with the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's Champions League Group H opener away to Paris Saint-Germain as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Bruno Fernandes will captain the visitors. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this