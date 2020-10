Covid rules make F1 debut easier for Schumacher Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Oct.7 - F1's current covid restrictions are a blessing for Mick Schumacher ahead of his race weekend debut at the Nurburgring. That is the view of the young German's manager Sabine Kehm, who fulfilled a similar role for Schumacher's famous father Michael Schumacher. Now, Kehm is returning to the paddock this weekend as the manager.....check out full post ยป ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this