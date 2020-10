You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources As Trump Reports 'No Symptoms,' Other White House Associates Test Positive For COVID-19



As President Donald Trump's doctor said the president is reporting "no symptoms" of COVID-19, Stephen Miller, a top aide to the president, announced Tuesday evening that he also has tested positive for.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:45 Published 9 hours ago Gov. Sisolak's staffer in Carson City tests positive for COVID-19



A member of Governor Steve Sisolak’s staff based in the Capitol Office in Carson City has received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over this past weekend. More:.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:40 Published 14 hours ago Trey Songz tests positive for COVID-19



Trey Songz tests positive for COVID-19 Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:00 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this