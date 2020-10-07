Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 4 win over Heat in the NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 4 win over Heat in the NBA Finals | UNDISPUTEDLeBron James is now just one game away from winning his 4th NBA championship. The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat to win Game 4 102 to 96. LeBron, who finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 8 assists, said it felt like a must-win game for his team and that it was one of the biggest games of his career. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 4.
