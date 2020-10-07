Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 4 win over Heat in the NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () LeBron James is now just one game away from winning his 4th NBA championship. The Los Angeles Lakers held off the Miami Heat to win Game 4 102 to 96. LeBron, who finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 8 assists, said it felt like a must-win game for his team and that it was one of the biggest games of his career. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 4.
Jimmy Butler had a career game last night to keep the series interesting against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. With Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic both out due to injury, Butler had a 40-point triple-double in Miami’s 115-to-104 win. LeBron and Anthony Davis only combined for 40 points....
The Los Angeles Lakers are 1 game away from a championship, but the MIami Heat are determined to extend the series to Game 6. Nick Wright is convinced the Heat won't have an answer for LeBron James and..
Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals. Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt..
