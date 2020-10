Liverpool want to offload Harry Wilson in January Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Liverpool are looking to offload Harry Wilson in the January transfer window, according to The Daily Star. It has been reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted the winger to leave the Reds in the summer transfer window, but no transfer materialised. Burnley wanted to sign the Wales international winger, but they had their bid […] 👓 View full article

