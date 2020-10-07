Rookie Ian Anderson stellar in 2nd playoff start to lead Atlanta past Miami
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Rookie Ian Anderson pitched like a poised veteran, right fielder Nick Markakis made a nifty defensive play late and Atlanta threw another playoff shutout, beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 Wednesday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series.
