Rookie Ian Anderson stellar in 2nd playoff start to lead Atlanta past Miami

CBC.ca Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Rookie Ian Anderson pitched like a poised veteran, right fielder Nick Markakis made a nifty defensive play late and Atlanta threw another playoff shutout, beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 Wednesday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series.
