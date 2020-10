World Athletics head Coe supports athletes' right to take knee on Olympic podium Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sebastian Coe stood at the edge of the track at Tokyo's new National Stadium on Thursday. Dressed in a blue suit and speaking in a light drizzle, he repeated his support for the right of athletes to advocate for social or racial justice at next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics. 👓 View full article

