IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting talking to ICC about run penalty, says Ravichandran Ashwin
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting is in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to bring in a run penalty for batsmen backing up too far at the non-striker's end before the bowler completes a delivery, according to spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Ashwin had on Monday given a warning to Royal Challengers Bangalore...
