IPL 2020: Bowling to MS Dhoni was 'surreal moment', says Varun Chakravarthy

Thursday, 8 October 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Varun Chakravarthy has said that bowling to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was a surreal moment for him.

His remark came as KKR defeated CSK by 10 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. CSK was set a target of 168 runs and the MS Dhoni-led side found itself in a...
