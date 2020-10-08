Global  
 

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s house in Portugal burgled while on international duty vs Spain

talkSPORT Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo’s house was burgled while he played in Portugal’s goalless draw with Spain on Wednesday. The Juventus star hit the woodwork as he came up against former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos in the international friendly. View this post on Instagram Y seguimos aquí… y lo que nos queda. Feliz de veros, amigos We're […]
