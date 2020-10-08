Global  
 

Conor McGregor set to return to UFC with Dustin Poirier rematch agreed… on one condition

talkSPORT Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Conor McGregor has accepted UFC’s offer of a rematch with Dustin Poirier – but only if it happens in 2020. The Notorious hung up his gloves in June for the third time in four years, but has claimed he is now ready to step back into the Octagon on social media. In their first encounter […]
