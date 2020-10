Conor McGregor accepts Dana White’s proposal for Dustin Poirier rematch and January date will happen before Manny Pacquiao fight Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Conor McGregor has confirmed on Twitter he has accepted Dana White’s terms of a rematch with Dustin Poirier to mark his UFC return on January 23. However, the Irishman made some demands of his own and wants the fight to take place in Texas at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. McGregor was desperate to […] 👓 View full article