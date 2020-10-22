Global  
 

Conor McGregor displays bulky physique in crazy body transformation images – despite Dana White’s warning before Dustin Poirier rematch

Conor McGregor looks bigger and meaner than ever before as he prepares for his impending rematch with Dustin Poirier. However, ‘The Notorious’ may want to consider toning down his sessions just a touch if he wants to heed Dana White’s warning. McGregor, a former two-weight world champion, returned to action in January when he knocked […]
