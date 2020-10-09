‘Jadon Sancho has never played that well, Jack Grealish starts in England’s best XI’ – Aston Villa star has ‘forced his way’ into Gareth Southgate’s mind
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Jason Cundy believes Jack Grealish has forced his way into the England side and ought to start over Jadon Sancho moving forward. Grealish delivered a man-of-the-match display during the Three Lions’ 3-0 victory over Wales on Thursday night as Sancho watched on. Borussia Dortmund star Sancho missed the friendly, along with Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham […]
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes...