Nadal reaches French Open final, closes in on Federer's Grand Slam record

CBC.ca Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
After so much talk, by Rafael Nadal and others, about so many reasons why this pandemic-postponed French Open could be more difficult for him — cooler autumn weather; slightly heavier tennis balls; lack of match preparation — the King of Clay is right back where he usually is: in the final.
