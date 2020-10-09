Nadal reaches French Open final, closes in on Federer's Grand Slam record
Friday, 9 October 2020 () After so much talk, by Rafael Nadal and others, about so many reasons why this pandemic-postponed French Open could be more difficult for him — cooler autumn weather; slightly heavier tennis balls; lack of match preparation — the King of Clay is right back where he usually is: in the final.
If Nadal can win a championship for the 13th time at Roland Garros on Sunday, he would tie Roger Federer with 20 singles victories in Grand Slam tournaments. NYTimes.com Also reported by •The Age •DNA •Mid-Day •Hindu •News24 •Zee News
Rafael Nadal's bid to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams at this year's French Open remains alive following victory over Jannik Sinner in the... BBC Sport Also reported by •Zee News •Mid-Day