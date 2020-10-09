Nadal reaches French Open final, closes in on Federer's Grand Slam record Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

After so much talk, by Rafael Nadal and others, about so many reasons why this pandemic-postponed French Open could be more difficult for him — cooler autumn weather; slightly heavier tennis balls; lack of match preparation — the King of Clay is right back where he usually is: in the final. 👓 View full article

