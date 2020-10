Craig Dawson wants to leave Watford amid West Ham interest Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Watford defender Craig Dawson is keen on leaving the club before the summer transfer window in England closes next week, according to The Guardian. It has been reported that the Hornets value the central defender at £4 million, and that Premier League outfit West Ham United are looking at him as a possible option should […] 👓 View full article

