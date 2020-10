Ajinkya Rahane caught up in batting technicalities: Dilip Vengsarkar Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

MUMBAI-based cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are an integral part of their respective IPL teams. However, that's not the case for India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who shifted from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Delhi Capitals (DC) this season. The Iyer-led DC has won five out... MUMBAI-based cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are an integral part of their respective IPL teams. However, that's not the case for India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who shifted from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Delhi Capitals (DC) this season. The Iyer-led DC has won five out 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this