Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset, says Virat Kohli

Mid-Day Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was "putting too much pressure" on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians "opened his mindset" and helped him turn it around for the better. Kohli, who was struggling with his form early in the tournament, blasted an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Game turned when we got 3 wickets for 6 runs, says RCB Head Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Game turned when we got 3 wickets for 6 runs, says RCB Head Coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Simon Katich applauded the bowlers for today's performance and said that the game turned in 15 balls period when RCB got 3 wickets for 6 runs. "We would have liked to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports [Video]

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports

In Match 15 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will battle Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli-led RCB have looked good in the three matches so far and have pocketed two wins...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:12Published
Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News [Video]

Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News

Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match. Anushka Sharma..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this