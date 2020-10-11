IPL 2020: I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset, says Virat Kohli
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was "putting too much pressure" on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians "opened his mindset" and helped him turn it around for the better. Kohli, who was struggling with his form early in the tournament, blasted an...
Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Simon Katich applauded the bowlers for today's performance and said that the game turned in 15 balls period when RCB got 3 wickets for 6 runs. "We would have liked to..
Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match. Anushka Sharma..