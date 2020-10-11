IPL 2020: I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset, says Virat Kohli

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: Game turned when we got 3 wickets for 6 runs, says RCB Head Coach



Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Simon Katich applauded the bowlers for today's performance and said that the game turned in 15 balls period when RCB got 3 wickets for 6 runs. "We would have liked to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports



In Match 15 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will battle Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli-led RCB have looked good in the three matches so far and have pocketed two wins... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 05:12 Published 1 week ago Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News



Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match. Anushka Sharma.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this