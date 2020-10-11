Gary Neville identifies Jack Grealish ‘problem’ amid Southgate England snub
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Jack Grealish was snubbed by England boss Gareth Southgate for the starting XI against Belgium, leading Gareth Southgate to suggest that the Aston Villa midfielder has a ‘problem’ on the international stage
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes...