‘He’s very underappreciated’ – England boss Gareth Southgate hails Chelsea star Mason Mount after goal in Nations League win vs Belgium
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
England boss Gareth Southgate insists Mason Mount is a ‘very underappreciated’ player. The Chelsea midfielder scored the winning goal in The Three Lions’ 2-1 win over Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday. A section of England supporters questioned Southgate’s decision to play Mount ahead of the in-form Jack Grealish, who put in a man-of-the-match […]
