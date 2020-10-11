Global  
 

‘He’s very underappreciated’ – England boss Gareth Southgate hails Chelsea star Mason Mount after goal in Nations League win vs Belgium

talkSPORT Sunday, 11 October 2020
England boss Gareth Southgate insists Mason Mount is a ‘very underappreciated’ player. The Chelsea midfielder scored the winning goal in The Three Lions’ 2-1 win over Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday. A section of England supporters questioned Southgate’s decision to play Mount ahead of the in-form Jack Grealish, who put in a man-of-the-match […]
 England manager Gareth Southgate hopes fans will be able to return to Wembley as soon as possible but appreciates the need for caution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

