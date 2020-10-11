Alex Smith enters game vs. Rams – his first game action since horrific knee injury in 2018
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () With Washington Football Team QB Kyle Allen exiting the game after taking a high hit from Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramey, Alex Smith entered the game. Smith's return marked his first game action since suffering a horrific knee injury in the 2018 season.
With deathcounts like these, can they even be considered good guys? For this list, we’ll be looking at the heroes in video games, as well as heroic characters that succumb to evil, that have acquired massive kill counts over the course of their adventures.
The Dallas Cowboys got some rough news on Friday morning as the organization announced that left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to address his neck injury...
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37Published
The Los Angeles Lakers are 1 game away from a championship, but the MIami Heat are determined to extend the series to Game 6. Nick Wright is convinced the Heat won't have an answer for LeBron James and..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:17Published