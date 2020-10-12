Rafael Nadal wins 13th French Open, equals Federer's 20 Grand Slams Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles by producing a nearly perfect performance against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday.



Nadal equalled long-time rival Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and added to his own record at Roland Garros with No. 13 on the red


