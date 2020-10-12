Global  
 

Rafael Nadal wins 13th French Open, equals Federer's 20 Grand Slams

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal wins 13th French Open, equals Federer's 20 Grand SlamsRafael Nadal tied Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles by producing a nearly perfect performance against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday.

Nadal equalled long-time rival Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and added to his own record at Roland Garros with No. 13 on the red...
0
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Nadal wins 13th French Open title 01:04

 Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

'Nadal in pole position to be greatest' [Video]

'Nadal in pole position to be greatest'

Former British number one Annabel Croft says Rafael Nadal is in 'pole position' to set the record for Grand Slam men's titles won after his 13th French Open victory equalled Roger..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published
'It means a lot to equal Fed's record' [Video]

'It means a lot to equal Fed's record'

Rafael Nadal says 'it means a lot' to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles after he won a 13th French Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published
Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles [Video]

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:33Published

‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashing

‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashing Novak Djokovic admitted he was beaten by ‘a better player’ on the day after losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal. Nadal overpowered the Serbian...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-DayBBC News

Rafael Nadal equals Roger Federer’s brilliant Grand Slam record as he wins 13th French Open title

 Rafael Nadal has won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam as he swatted aside world No.1 Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles French Open final – winning 6-0...
talkSPORT

French Open: Roger Federer hails Rafael Nadal after Spaniard equals his record

 Roger Federer hails his "greatest rival" after Rafael Nadal equals his record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles in devastating fashion.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportNYTimes.com

