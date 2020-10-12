|
Gareth Bale set to make second Tottenham debut this weekend vs West Ham… 13 years and two months after first ever Spurs appearance
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Gareth Bale is set to make his second Tottenham debut in a London derby this weekend when West Ham visit White Hart Lane. The Wales forward rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid last month. However, a knee injury has delayed his playing return as Spurs secured a dominant 6-1 win over Manchester […]
