Gareth Bale set to make second Tottenham debut this weekend vs West Ham… 13 years and two months after first ever Spurs appearance

talkSPORT Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Gareth Bale is set to make his second Tottenham debut in a London derby this weekend when West Ham visit White Hart Lane. The Wales forward rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid last month. However, a knee injury has delayed his playing return as Spurs secured a dominant 6-1 win over Manchester […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness

Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness 00:40

 England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in Sunday’s victory over Belgium ashe nursed a muscular issue.

