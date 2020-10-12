Watch electric Gareth Bale in training as Tottenham star prepares for second debut against West Ham
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Tottenham fans have had to be patient to see their hero Gareth Bale return to action – but it looks like it will be worth the wait. The Wales forward rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid last month but a knee injury has delayed his hotly-anticipated return to action. Bale has been training […]
Gareth Bale looks primed to make his second Tottenham debut against West Ham on Sunday, with boss Jose Mourinho suggesting he will “probably” play. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Star •Football.london