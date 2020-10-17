Global  
 

Gareth Bale makes Premier League return, but West Ham and Michail Antonio enjoy playing at Tottenham

talkSPORT Saturday, 17 October 2020
Whatever happens in Tottenham’s clash against West Ham, Gareth Bale is likely to be the main talking point. Since completing a season-long loan switch from Real Madrid, this game was identified as the one Bale would be likely to make his second Spurs debut. Jose Mourinho admitted as much in his pre-match press conference, saying […]
