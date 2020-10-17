Gareth Bale makes Premier League return, but West Ham and Michail Antonio enjoy playing at Tottenham
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Whatever happens in Tottenham’s clash against West Ham, Gareth Bale is likely to be the main talking point. Since completing a season-long loan switch from Real Madrid, this game was identified as the one Bale would be likely to make his second Spurs debut. Jose Mourinho admitted as much in his pre-match press conference, saying […]
With the international break done, Tottenham Hotspur are deep in preparations for their Premier League encounter with West Ham United on Sunday. Their fans are... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star •Football.london