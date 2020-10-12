Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS preview, schedule, predictions: Baseball's top two offenses collide in best-of-seven series

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1



The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas. Brittney Hopper reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:29 Published 6 days ago Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch NLCS



The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 03:03 Published 1 week ago Unifying In The CTV Moment: Amobee’s Bamberger



Connected TV may be having a "moment" - but the future is about allowing brands to advertise through both connected and linear television. That's according to an ad-tech exec who is trying to give them.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:02 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this