Manchester United legend Paul Scholes named interim Salford City manager as Graham Alexander sacked despite unbeaten start to League Two season

talkSPORT Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Paul Scholes has been appointed interim manager of Salford City. The League Two club sacked Graham Alexander on Monday morning, despite sitting fifth after a strong start to the season. Salford are unbeaten in their opening five league matches, but threw away a two-goal lead to Tranmere on Saturday. Alexander was appointed Salford boss in […]
