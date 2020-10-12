|
Graham Alexander: Salford City sack boss & put Paul Scholes in charge
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Salford City sacked boss Graham Alexander and put former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes in interim charge.
|
|
Paul Scholes English association football player (born 1974)
Graham Alexander association football player and manager (born 1971)
Salford City F.C. Association football club in Salford, England
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
