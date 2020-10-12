Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Graham Alexander: Salford City sack boss & put Paul Scholes in charge

BBC News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Salford City sacked boss Graham Alexander and put former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes in interim charge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paul Scholes Paul Scholes English association football player (born 1974)


Graham Alexander Graham Alexander association football player and manager (born 1971)


Salford City F.C. Salford City F.C. Association football club in Salford, England


Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

West Ham 'very much against' plans for Project Big Picture

 West Ham would be against radical plans by Liverpool and Manchester United to reform the English football pyramid, according to a club insider.
BBC News

'Big Picture' reforms in best interests of game as a whole - EFL chief Parry

 EFL chairman Rick Parry praises Liverpool and Manchester United for coming up with a plan he believes can protect the English football pyramid.
BBC News

Liverpool, Man United plan power grab with leagues' overhaul

 Liverpool and Manchester United have angered the Premier League and the government by formulating plans to reshape English football with a power grab that would..
WorldNews

Premier League: Liverpool & Man Utd lead English football reform plans

 Liverpool and Manchester United are leading radical proposals for reform of English football that include an 18-team Premier League.
BBC News

Tweets about this